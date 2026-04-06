NABLF Vegas Mixer To Let Employers TAP Into New Hiring Pool

NABLF and NAB Pilot have teamed up to host their second mixer for this year’s Technology Apprentice Program on the Saturday of NAB Show 2026, connecting emerging broadcast talent to engineering and technology opportunities across the industry.

The networking event will take place on April 18 from 5–6:30p at the Las Vegas Convention Center with 70 students from the workforce development initiatives in attendance. TAP aims to strengthen the radio and television broadcast hiring pipeline, ensuring their students are versatile professionals with curriculum and coursework projects spanning ethical AI adoption, content strategy, and media literacy.

Organizations can attend the mixer for a fee, which includes a space to display materials and access to a student roster with resumes. Interested recruiters and hiring managers are encouraged to reserve their spot by contacting Tim Dotson.

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke said, “The foundation’s TAP students, along with the NextGen fellows, represent the next generation of technically trained individuals who are embracing innovation and shaping the future of broadcasting. We strongly encourage hiring managers to join us for this mixer to engage with our participants and be the first to set up potential interviews.”