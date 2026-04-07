The 18-Inch Gap That A.I. Cannot Cross

Artificial Intelligence is here. Not coming. Not evolving. Here. And like every major shift before it — the internet, smartphones, streaming — it’s getting better, faster, and easier by the day. New platforms, new tools, new capabilities. But there’s one place it will never go.

The 18 inches between the brain and the heart.

For all its power, A.I. will never have one thing that defines great radio, great music, and great leadership: heart.

I’ve spent a lot of time in the Nashville music community around some incredibly talented songwriters. Lately, I’ve been hearing more and more A.I.-generated songs. And I’ll be honest, they’re impressive. The production is clean. The lyrics are structured. The vocals are technically flawless.

And that’s exactly the problem. No heart!

A song without heart is just sound. It may check every box, but it doesn’t move you. It doesn’t stay with you. It doesn’t mean anything. Because meaning doesn’t come from intelligence, it comes from feeling… from emotions.

We can talk all we want about A.I. replacing people, but without heart, there are no real replacements. There are just jobs instead of professions. Voices instead of personalities. Content instead of connection. That’s where we have to be smart.

A.I. should make us better, not replace what makes us human. It should give us more time to think, to create, and most importantly, to feel.

I use ChatGPT every day. It’s an incredible assistant. It helps me organize, refine, and move faster. But it’s not my writer. It can learn how I work. It will never know how I feel.

And in this business, that’s everything.

We’ve talked for years about the importance of real, human connection with the audience. That connection doesn’t happen in the brain. It happens in the heart… unless, of course, you’re looking for a USB port.

And here’s where this becomes a bigger issue.

We need more of this heart at the very top of this industry.

Our PDs, personalities, and sales teams understand emotional connection. They live it every day. But too often, the people running the companies don’t operate in that same space. You read the quarterly reports. You hear the language. It’s polished, measured, and completely disconnected from how anyone actually feels, and does it really connect with stockholders, anyhow?

And when leadership loses that connection, everything downstream starts to lose it too — the product, the staff, the culture, and ultimately, the audience.

Because audiences don’t connect with strategy. They connect with people.

A.I. will continue to evolve. It will continue to get better. It will absolutely change how we work. But it will never close the 18-inch gap.

And that gap?

That’s where we win.