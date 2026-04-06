Hannah Lane Heads to Dallas After Making Her Mark in Mississippi

Radio Ink 30 and Under Superstar honoree Hannah Lane is making a major move from morning drive at New South Radio’s US 96.3 (WUSJ) in Jackson, MS, to nights at Cumulus Media’s New Country 96.3 (KSCS) in Dallas-Fort Worth. Her last day in Jackson is April 10.

Lane got her start as an intern at Guaranty Media’s 100.7 The Tiger (WTGE) in her native Baton Rouge before joining WUSJ in October 2023 as a third chair on the Nate & Traci morning show. She also served as the full-time social media content creator for New South’s six-station cluster.

In an Instagram post announcing the move, Lane credited her roots for getting her here. “I know I’m walking into this next chapter because of the foundation Mississippi gave me and because of the people who believed in me before I fully believed in myself,” she wrote. “When I moved here, I didn’t know a single person. Not one. I just had a dream, boxes, and a whole lot of faith.”