Leanne Graham Is Back At Myrtle Beach’s 99.5 WRNN

Four years after stepping away, Leanne Graham is returning to the Hot Talk Morning Show at Dick Broadcasting Myrtle Beach’s 99.5 WRNN, rejoining co-host Joe Cats and producer DJ Slide on the station where she built her on-air career. She left the show in 2021.

WRNN Program Director and Myrtle Beach Operations Manager Charlie Steele stated, “We’re excited to have Leanne back in the family. Her energy and personality will be a great addition to the show, and I’m excited to hear where Joe, Leanne, and DJ Slide take the show next.”

Graham commented, “Never in a million years did I imagine my ‘restart button’ would lead me back on air, but I know it’s because it brought me home to my long-lost family at WRNN. I feel like the prodigal daughter finally finding her way back.”