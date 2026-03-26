Moody Radio Alum Takes Senior Role At KHCB

A veteran tech talent and Moody Radio alum has been select to serve as the Senior Director of Technology for a heritage religious broadcasting operation based in Houston.

Jonathan Obien will lead and oversee KHCB Media Group’s technical operations, including engineering, broadcast infrastructure, and information technology systems. He brings over two decades of broadcasting and digital infrastructure experience, with expertise in satellite and IP radio systems, to his new role.

Career highlights include an 11-year run at K-LOVE and Air1 before take a job at Moody Radio in early 2020. He most recently served as National Operations Director for Moody.

“Jonathan brings both depth of experience and a thoughtful, servant-minded approach to leadership,” said KHCD President Scott Krus. “His vision for technology, combined with his heart for ministry, will help strengthen and support the work God is doing through KHCB.”