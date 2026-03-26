Competitive Review Insights

Evaluating the competition is one of the most underused growth tools for radio shows. Many teams either ignore competitors or pay attention only when the ratings come out.
But when done intentionally, competitive analysis can sharpen a show in several important ways.
Here are some of the key benefits.
1. Clarifies Your Positioning
When you study other shows, you quickly see what lanes are crowded and what lanes are open.
Questions that emerge:
- Who owns the funny lane?
- Who owns the edgy, safe lane?
- Who owns the local lane?
- Who dominates pop culture?
- Who is strongest in listener interaction?
This helps your show answer the most important strategic question:
“Why should someone listen to us instead of them?” The clearer the answer, the stronger the brand.
2. Reveals Content Gaps
Competitor reviews often uncover missing content opportunities.
For example:
- Nobody is doing great relationship dilemmas
- Nobody is executing high-energy audience games
- Competitors are weak on storytelling
- No show has heart or emotional moments
When a show consistently fills a gap, it can quickly become signature content.
3. Prevents Creative Autopilot
One of the biggest dangers for long-running shows is routine. When hosts stop monitoring the market (local or syndicated), they assume, “What we’re doing is still working.” But competitive listening exposes:
- pacing issues
- emerging talent
- execution problems
It keeps teams creatively alert.
4. Identify What NOT to Do
Competitive analysis is often more valuable for spotting mistakes to avoid, such as:
- segments that drag
- confusing features or contests
- weak caller management
- inside talk
Listening to others’ flaws can sharpen your own execution.
5. Sparks New Ideas
Great programmers and hosts don’t steal ideas; they remix them. A competitor might trigger thoughts like:
- “That premise is good, but what if we flipped it?”
- “Their bit is funny, but ours could be more emotional.”
- “They talk about dating, we could do a listener dilemma around it.”
Competition can become a creativity trigger.
6. Keeps the Team Humble
When shows stop evaluating the market, ego can creep in.
Hearing strong competitors reminds teams:
- good talent exists everywhere
- someone is always improving
- listeners have options
That mindset keeps shows hungry.
7. Improves Strategic Planning
Competitive listening also informs bigger decisions like:
- where to set or replay benchmarks
- what topics to own
- how to better differentiate personalities
Instead of programming in isolation, the show programs within the market ecosystem.
A Simple Competitive Listening Exercise
Listen to two competitors for one hour each and answer:
- What are they doing better than we are?
- What are we doing better?
- What are they doing that we should never do?
- What idea sparked a new twist for our show?
For a more comprehensive competitive exercise, check out Jeff McHugh’s blog, Insights From a Competitive Review.