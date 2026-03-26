Competitive Review Insights

Evaluating the competition is one of the most underused growth tools for radio shows. Many teams either ignore competitors or pay attention only when the ratings come out.

But when done intentionally, competitive analysis can sharpen a show in several important ways.

Here are some of the key benefits.

1. Clarifies Your Positioning

When you study other shows, you quickly see what lanes are crowded and what lanes are open.

Questions that emerge:

Who owns the funny lane?

Who owns the edgy, safe lane?

Who owns the local lane?

Who dominates pop culture?

Who is strongest in listener interaction?

This helps your show answer the most important strategic question:

“Why should someone listen to us instead of them?” The clearer the answer, the stronger the brand.

2. Reveals Content Gaps

Competitor reviews often uncover missing content opportunities.

For example:

Nobody is doing great relationship dilemmas

Nobody is executing high-energy audience games

Competitors are weak on storytelling

No show has heart or emotional moments

When a show consistently fills a gap, it can quickly become signature content.

3. Prevents Creative Autopilot

One of the biggest dangers for long-running shows is routine. When hosts stop monitoring the market (local or syndicated), they assume, “What we’re doing is still working.” But competitive listening exposes:

pacing issues

emerging talent

execution problems

It keeps teams creatively alert.

4. Identify What NOT to Do

Competitive analysis is often more valuable for spotting mistakes to avoid, such as:

segments that drag

confusing features or contests

weak caller management

inside talk

Listening to others’ flaws can sharpen your own execution.

5. Sparks New Ideas

Great programmers and hosts don’t steal ideas; they remix them. A competitor might trigger thoughts like:

“That premise is good, but what if we flipped it?”

“Their bit is funny, but ours could be more emotional.”

“They talk about dating, we could do a listener dilemma around it.”

Competition can become a creativity trigger.

6. Keeps the Team Humble

When shows stop evaluating the market, ego can creep in.

Hearing strong competitors reminds teams:

good talent exists everywhere

someone is always improving

listeners have options

That mindset keeps shows hungry.

7. Improves Strategic Planning

Competitive listening also informs bigger decisions like:

where to set or replay benchmarks

what topics to own

how to better differentiate personalities

Instead of programming in isolation, the show programs within the market ecosystem.

A Simple Competitive Listening Exercise

Listen to two competitors for one hour each and answer:

What are they doing better than we are? What are we doing better? What are they doing that we should never do? What idea sparked a new twist for our show?

For a more comprehensive competitive exercise, check out Jeff McHugh’s blog, Insights From a Competitive Review.