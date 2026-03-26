A Trio-Led Program Coming To Atlanta’s Morning Drive

By David Hormell

Cumulus Media has launched a new morning show set to hit Atlanta airwaves on Monday. The Q Morning Crew will debut on Cumulus Media’s Contemporary Hit Radio-formatted WWWQ “Q99.7” — filling the programming chasm left when The Bert Show concluded its 25-year run last October.

Hosting the new wake-up offering are personalities Joe Breezy, Daena “DK” Kramer and Cort Freeman. Breezy returns to Atlanta radio from Nashville, where he hosted Music City’s afternoons on WJXA “Mix 92.9.” Kramer’s career highlights include seven years co-hosting The 90s with Alfonso Ribeiro, a syndicated Sun Broadcast Group program, and 11 years at the recently shuttered CBS Radio. A Colbert Report alum, Freeman joins the Crew as an on-air personality and executive producer. Before Q99.7, Freeman served as the Head Writer on the syndicated offering “Dave & Chuck the Freak.”

WWWQ Program Director Patrick Davis said, “The Q Morning Crew brings humor through three distinct personalities: Joe is the ambitious, charismatic host chasing a big opportunity in Atlanta; DK is a sharp, funny, independent woman who balances sweetness with sass. Cort is a quick-thinking comedian whose creativity and masculine edge keep the show unpredictably funny.”

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Phillips said, “Patrick and this carefully-recruited group of new talent have put in the work of developing a morning show for modern Atlanta – plenty of attention paid to rich character-development and playful running storylines. Joe, DK, and Cort are each set up to play to their proven strengths. This cast is ready for Prime Time. And the new Q99.7 is due to kick into high gear.”