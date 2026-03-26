America250 Prepares For ‘Celebration’ As iHeartMedia Partners Up

By David Hormell

America250 has named iHeartMedia as the official audio partner of the semiquincentennial, with the company providing a livestream of scheduled events across July 3-4 through the iHeartRadio app and over-the-air special broadcasts.

The biggest owner of broadcast stations will “provide a unified national audio experience,” from July 3-4, “connecting celebrations from coast to coast through one shared soundtrack.”

Selecting iHeartMedia means its 800-plus radio stations make it a perfect reach vehicle for America250, as it is the largest single owner of broadcast radio properties in the U.S. As iHeartMedia Chairman/CEO Bob Pittman said, “iHeartMedia reaches 90% of Americans every month, and we are honored to partner with America250 to use the unique scale and reach of our broadcast radio and digital platforms to connect communities across America, helping to bring this once-in-a-generation celebration to life in a way that reflects the spirit of the moment.”

America250 is the nonprofit affiliate supporting The United States Semiquincentennial Commission, which was founded in July 2016. Organization Chair Rosie Rios said, “America250 is creating the largest synchronized Fourth of July celebration in U.S. history through America’s Block Party. The Fourth of July has long been synonymous with neighborhood block parties, and we’re turning up the volume on this beloved tradition by scaling it into a nationwide celebration anchored in live music.”

America250 also announced a shared soundtrack, a series of songs spanning genres and generations, led by executive producer and 19-time Grammy winner Emilio Estefan, a past Hispanic Radio Conference participant. Estefan shared that Kool & The Gang will release a new version of their hit song “Celebration,” with additional tracks set to follow in the months ahead of the semiquincentennial.

News of iHeartMedia’s selection by America250 comes as the organization on Thursday launched a 100-day countdown to Independence Day’s 250th anniversary.