Miami Marlins Return to Home Plate with WQAM Reunion

By David Hormell

The Miami Marlins have partnered with Audacy Inc. in an expected return to a station that once aired its play-by-play of its Major League Baseball games.

A multi-year radio broadcast and streaming deal was struck designating Sports Talker WQAM-AM & FM as the flagship for Marlins baseball across South Florida. The team had inadvertently shared the information before the station and Audacy could announce the multiplatform partnership.

Moving from WINZ-AM 940, which is getting a big nighttime downgrade in power, WQAM-AM & FM will broadcast all regular season Marlins games, with play-by-play coverage and pre-game and post-game programming.

The agreement reunites the Marlins with WQAM, which served as the club’s inaugural flagship radio station during the franchise’s debut season in 1993. Beyond live game broadcasts, WQAM will expand its Marlins programming to include player and executive interviews, offseason coverage, and regular team updates.

Miami Marlins President of Business Caroline O’Connor said, “Marlins baseball has a deep connection with fans across South Florida, and it is especially meaningful to reunite with WQAM, the station that helped bring our inaugural season to life on the airwaves in 1993. Audacy’s powerful broadcast and digital platforms will help us reach fans wherever they are while continuing to grow the Marlins brand and strengthen our connection with the South Florida community.”

Audacy Regional President Claudia Menegus said, “Bringing Marlins baseball back to WQAM is a powerful homecoming that reunites two of South Florida’s most iconic sports brands. We are committed to giving fans a unified front-row seat to everything Marlins baseball, and by leveraging the combined reach of 104.3 FM and 560 AM, we are creating an unrivaled home for the fans. Our focus has always been and remains centered on our local community and a commitment to informing and entertaining our South Florida fans.”