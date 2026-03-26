FAB Hall of Fame To Induct Caroline Beasley

By David Harmell

The Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) has unveiled its 2026 inductees into its Hall of Fame, and this year two women who have made their mark in the Sunshine State’s media world have been singled out with honors.

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley is one of two inductees, and she will be joined by Jeannie Blaylock, an anchor at WTLV-TV and WJXX-TV’s “First Coast News” in Jacksonville. The stations were included in Nexstar Media Group’s just-completed acquisition of TEGNA.

Beasley and Blaylock will be recognized at the 2026 Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame Gala and Awards Ceremony, scheduled for the evening of June 18 at The Breakers Palm Beach.

The FAB Hall of Fame recognizes key individuals whose careers have helped shape Florida’s radio and television broadcasting landscape. Inductees are selected based on a distinguished professional career in Florida broadcasting and at least 25 years of service to the broadcasting industry.

“Caroline Beasley and Jeannie Blaylock represent the very best of Florida broadcasting,” FAB President/CEO Pat Roberts said. “Their careers reflect exceptional leadership, professionalism, and a deep commitment to serving their communities. We are proud to recognize their extraordinary contributions and to celebrate the lasting impact they have had on broadcasting in our state.”