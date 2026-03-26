Binnie Media’s Maine Objective: Helping Kids

By David Hormell

A pair of FM radio stations covering both Portland and Augusta, Me., have successfully raised hundreds of thousands of listeners from local listeners that will benefit MaineHealth Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

A total of $371,043 was raised by WFNK “107.5 Frank FM” and WTHT “99.9 The Wolf” as part of the Binnie Media duo’s 21st annual Cares for Kids Radiothon to benefit pediatric patients and their families. The two-day event saw station hosts broadcast live from the station’s Westbrook, Me., studios, with stories from families impacted by MHBBCH.

Since the inaugural Radiothon in 2006, the event has raised $6.65 million.

The Radiothon follows a March 5th benefit concert hosted by WTHT featuring Grand Ole Opry inductee Lauren Alaina. “The Road Less Traveled” artist performed for a sold-out crowd at Erik’s Church alongside special guest Chase Jobe. The benefit concert reportedly raised over $23,000 for MHBBCH.

Funds raised from this year’s Radiothon and benefit concert directly support regional patient care, pediatric research, and life-saving equipment at MHBBCH.