Famed L.A. Morning Duo Get A Syndicated Path

By David Hormell

A Los Angeles morning drive show featuring a pair of hosts who have entertained Southern California radio listeners since the days when KLSX was offering “FM Talk” are ready to bring their charm and, er, frank commentary to listeners across the country.

Thanks to a new partnership between Superadio and Toad Hop Network, national availability through syndication of “The Heidi & Frank Show” has come to fruition.

Heidi & Frank are based at Meruelo Media’s Rock-formatted KLOS-FM 95.5 in L.A. Superadio will serve as the national distribution agent while also managing national advertising sales.

Hosted by Toad Hop founder Frank Kramer and Heidi Hamilton, “The Heidi & Frank Show “first launched their morning show on KLOS in 2012.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I have officially signed with Superadio Networks,” Kramer said. “Given that we are so close to April Fools’ Day, you might wonder if this is a joke, but I assure you it is very real. I’m thrilled that Los Angeles is finally sharing its best-kept secret. I truly love The Heidi & Frank Show and have always said I’ll be doing this until the very end. I look forward to even more listeners hearing the show as we expand our reach.”

Superadio Networks President Eric Faison added, “The Heidi & Frank Show represents everything great about personality-driven morning radio. We’re excited to partner with Frank and the team at Toad Hop Entertainment to introduce the show to new markets while building a strong national platform for both affiliates and advertisers.”