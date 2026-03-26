RRC Goes With Nielsen Vet For Dual Client Services Role

It’s an independent, not-for-profit research firm that contracts with Nielsen Audio to produce local market audience estimates for non-commercial radio stations. On April 1, it will welcome an 18-year Nielsen veteran to the team as Dual Client Services Manager.

Taking the role at Radio Research Consortium (RRC) is Brian Stauffer, and RRC says he’s eager to bring his experience to the non-commercial radio community and help stations get the most out of their audience data.

At Nielsen, Stauffer spent eight years in the Audience Insights group, analyzing station audiences in both PPM and Diary markets, as well as examining trends in national radio listening. He also spent eight years in Policy & Guidelines, where he worked on Total Line Reporting, PPM encoding, and numerous other data usage and reporting policies. Stauffer also served as an analyst on the Radio Station Information team, partnering with station managers to ensure their facility information was accurate and properly reported upon data release.

Founded in 1981 by Tom and Joanne Church, RRC “seeks to advance the understanding and application of audience research and is committed to training and educating station managers, programmers, and fundraisers.”

RRC’s work is foundational to non-commercial radio stations and broadcast networks, serving more than three hundred subscribers among public radio and non-commercial religious broadcasters nationwide.