What Qualities Matter Most in Radio’s Next Generation of Leaders?

The questions facing radio’s next generation of leaders are not small ones. How do you lead a team through relentless technological change without losing the human touch that makes this medium irreplaceable? How do you develop talent in a marketplace that keeps shifting beneath your feet? How do you find people who don’t just understand radio’s past but are hungry to define its future?

The executives and operators who have built this industry didn’t get there by accident. And now, with more on the line than ever, they are thinking carefully, deliberately, about what leadership actually looks like in this moment. Radio Ink asked the Top 20 Leaders in Radio what qualities they prioritize when developing or promoting future leaders. It isn’t just about skills. It isn’t just about experience.

What they’re looking for might surprise you:

“I love to find radio junkies, people who love the business and are not just looking for the next media opportunity. If someone loves radio and believes in the product, they are going to be more successful and make the company more productive.”

“You have to begin with outstanding character and marry that with competency. We can teach someone who knows nothing about local radio how to be competent, but if they don’t have the right character traits, they won’t be a future leader.”

“There are three Cs that I think make leaders successful. Great leaders are CREATIVE as it relates to the art in our business, but also problem-solving and resourcefulness. Great leaders remain CURIOUS about the changing world around them. Finally, the best leaders are deeply COLLABORATIVE and know how to amplify the best qualities in all of their teammates.”

Curious about who said what and what the full 20 had to say? Radio Ink’s next issue arrives April 13. Click HERE to subscribe today.