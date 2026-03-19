Focus 360 Names Pettersen to Director Role

By David Hormell

A media network “connecting brands across radio and digital platforms where audiences consume content” is welcoming a new Director of Sales Planning, part of a continued effort to build on campaign management and strategy for the Connecticut-headquartered Focus 360.

Earning the role is Becky Pettersen, and her appointment comes as Focus 360 is releasing expanded dashboard technology with Counterpoint’s planning system, designed to facilitate campaign management, monitor metrics, and streamline operations.

Pettersen joins Focus 360 from Katz Media Group — a similar move to fellow Katz Media alum Karen Henderson, who was appointed to Sr. VP at Focus 360 earlier this month.

At Katz, Pettersen held the role of VP/Director of Sales Planning for the past five years.

In Focus 360’s view, Pettersen provides “a well-rounded perspective of how to strategically move campaigns from planning to execution, pulling from her varied roles which include supervisory media planning, business development, and sales and marketing.”

As part of Focus 360’s operational approach, Pettersen will serve as the company’s central facilitator for incoming sales planning requests via a newly established outreach channel at [email protected].

Pettersen said, “With the volume of inventory available through our national radio network and the live read content enabled by our creator lineup, including some terrific sports voices in the Creator Square mix – which I really enjoy – it’s important that campaigns stay organized, responsive, and transparent for both advertisers and creators. These tools helps us stay closely aligned with partners while driving efficiency across all efforts.”

Focus 360 Phil Brown CEO said, “Becky’s comprehensive knowledge of our industry will make her an invaluable asset as we grow our capabilities and team. She understands how agencies plan, how sellers operate, and what advertisers clearly need from their media partners. That insight, combined with the new tools we’re deploying, will help us move even faster and deliver stronger results for clients.”

Counterpoint CEO Anna Dow added, “Focus 360 continues to be at the forefront of technology by maintaining their scrutiny on ad campaign performance. Their Focus Glass system brings Counterpoint’s dashboard and planning data together with Marketron and Wide Orbit radio station log information. This gives them a window into every AM/FM campaign in real time, keeping performance in sharp focus – ensuring their advertisers get the best possible campaign performance and results.”