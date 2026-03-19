Don’t Look at the Ratings

When I was a young PD, some managers would urge me to conceal ratings from talent. Most often, because when ratings were high, they didn’t want talent letting them go to their head, or worse, asking for a raise!

Today, most managers share ratings with talent. That can be a positive, but many talent freak out over low trends when they could use that energy to improve their show. It’s no secret that Nielsen’s ratings are unstable, to be polite.

As we enter March Madness, rather than obsessing over wobbly and often inaccurate ratings, take coaching advice from college basketball’s winningest coach of all time, UCLA’s John Wooden.

The Wisdom of Wooden

John Wooden famously avoided talking about winning, in our case, ratings. His philosophy shaped one of the greatest dynasties in sports (10 national titles in 12 years).

Here are five of his most influential ideas and principles that I’ve adapted to coaching radio talent:

1. Focus on Effort, Not Ratings

Wooden defined success this way:

“Success is peace of mind, which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to become the best you are capable of becoming.”

Ratings are the scoreboard. They’re important, but they are a lagging indicator. Ratings are outside your control, but effort and preparation are not.

What you can control:

show planning

content execution

storytelling structure

segment pacing

active listening

2. Master the Fundamentals

Wooden practiced fundamentals constantly. For radio, fundamentals include:

hook headline tease setups

clear topic framing

concise, inclusive resets

story structure

must-listen teases

listening and reacting

3. Make Every Show Your Masterpiece

Treat every show like it matters. Listeners don’t know:

it’s a slow news day

it’s a non-ratings period

you’re tired

Every show is someone’s first time listening to you.

4. Build Team Chemistry

Wooden believed friendship and trust created great teams. I’ve coached successful shows where the hosts didn’t get along, but they eventually imploded. Morning shows thrive when hosts:

genuinely like each other

feel safe disagreeing

support each other’s content

build on each other’s stories

Great radio sounds like a group conversation where listeners have a seat at the table.

5. “Be Quick, But Don’t Hurry”

One of Wooden’s most famous sayings. For radio talent, this means:

Be quick: sharp reactions, fast pacing, conversational flow

sharp reactions, fast pacing, conversational flow Don’t hurry: talking over each other, rushing setups, stepping on laughs

Top shows allow moments to breathe. The goal is natural rhythm, not frantic energy.

In the End

The goal isn’t ratings. The goal is to achieve your individual peak performance and deliver the best show you and the team are capable of.

If you do that consistently, the ratings will follow.