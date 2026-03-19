Carter To Program WQIK As West Steers Afternoons

By David Hornell

The iHeartMedia-owned Country station serving Jacksonville has appointed its new Program Director while adding a veteran on-air talent to afternoon drive.

This sees Casey Carter in the PD chair at WQIK-FM 99.1, with Heath West behind the mic for the commute home.

Carter has been with iHeartMedia since 2012, and she’ll be telecommuting to Florida’s First Coast, as she will continue to serve in the Program Director role for WNOE-FM 101.1 in New Orleans. Carter commented, “My first ever PD job was at the old Rooster in Jacksonville (WROO) and I am so very excited to be working with this market once again! To take the reins at the legendary WQIK is beyond a dream come true!”

Sr. VP of Programming for iHeartMedia Jacksonville Rick Everett said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Casey to the WQIK team and we look forward to her bringing new ideas, energy, and perspectives that will spark exciting growth and great collaboration.”

West is inbound from the Fort Pierce-Vero Beach-Stuart market, and was most recently PD for “WAVE 92.7″ — a role he held at WAVW-FM since 1999. “As a Florida native, the WQIK call letters are legendary and I am honored to take on the afternoon show on one of iHeart’s premiere country brands,” West said.

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