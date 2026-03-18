WBA To Honor Four ‘Local Broadcast Legends’ At Summer Affair

Four Wisconsin broadcasters have been selected as “Local Broadcast Legends” by the Michelle Vetterkind-led Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, and will be recognized at a keynote lunch during the 2026 WBA Summer Conference.

The event is scheduled for June 18 at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisc., and at the affair the following individuals will be saluted:

Randy Allen , an on-air presence with deep knowledge of country music and unwavering professionalism which has made him a trusted companion to listeners throughout the Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh markets. Allen spent nearly 50 years on the air at stations including WGEE, WNCY (Y100), and WGEE-FM in Green Bay.

, an on-air presence with deep knowledge of country music and unwavering professionalism which has made him a trusted companion to listeners throughout the Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh markets. Allen spent nearly 50 years on the air at stations including WGEE, WNCY (Y100), and WGEE-FM in Green Bay. Dave Luczak , who arrived in Milwaukee in 1984 and is the first morning host of what would evolve into Classic Rock WKLH-FM. “Through format changes, ownership transitions, and an ever-changing media landscape, he remained a constant presence, helping build one of the market’s most successful and recognizable morning shows,” the WBA says. “His style blended humor, music, and local storytelling, creating an authentic connection with listeners that spanned generations.”

, who arrived in Milwaukee in 1984 and is the first morning host of what would evolve into Classic Rock WKLH-FM. “Through format changes, ownership transitions, and an ever-changing media landscape, he remained a constant presence, helping build one of the market’s most successful and recognizable morning shows,” the WBA says. “His style blended humor, music, and local storytelling, creating an authentic connection with listeners that spanned generations.” Rod Perry , a lifelong broadcaster whose career has spanned more than 65 years, making him one of Wisconsin’s most enduring voices in radio. During 25 years at WRCO in Richland Center, Perry rose from announcer to Program Director and Station Manager, becoming not just the voice of the station, but the voice of the community. His work included news, editorials, talk programming, and play-by-play coverage of more than 5,000 high school sporting events. Today, Perry remains active in broadcasting through community radio, with three generations of his family sharing the airwaves on WVMO in Monona.

, a lifelong broadcaster whose career has spanned more than 65 years, making him one of Wisconsin’s most enduring voices in radio. During 25 years at WRCO in Richland Center, Perry rose from announcer to Program Director and Station Manager, becoming not just the voice of the station, but the voice of the community. His work included news, editorials, talk programming, and play-by-play coverage of more than 5,000 high school sporting events. Today, Perry remains active in broadcasting through community radio, with three generations of his family sharing the airwaves on WVMO in Monona. Susan Siman, who began her career in Rhinelander and Wausau, Wisc., and Champaign, Ill., before joining WISC-TV in Madison in 1996. There, she has been an anchor and reporter across the last 30 years.

The WBA Local Broadcast Legends Award was established in 2015 under the direction of Bruce Grassman, owner/president of Results Radio. The award recognizes individuals who work behind the scenes and within their communities fulfilling the commitment broadcasters have made to serve their local communities. “They exemplify localism,” the WBA said. “This award is a means to extend recognition of these individuals beyond their local communities.”

Individuals with 15 years or more service in Wisconsin broadcasting may be nominated by their company, co-workers, community leaders, family members, and friends. The station or organization which the nominee is associated with submits the nomination on behalf of the nominating individual(s).