Travis Manion Foundation Benefits From Philly Radiothon

Audacy-owned Talker WPHT-AM 1210 in Philadelphia has helped to raise more than $100,000 in its ninth annual “Radiothon” designed to help an organization devoted to empowering veterans and families of those killed in action through programs offered across the Delaware Valley.

Some $110,115 was collected for the Travis Manion Foundation. Since the radiothon’s inception in 2017, WPHAT has helped raise over $1.8 million for military-focused organizations.

“The dedication of our listeners and partners allows us to proudly support the Travis Manion Foundation in amplifying the stories of veterans and Gold Star families who are making a lasting impact across the country,” said David Yadgaroff, the Senior VP and Market Manager for Audacy’s Philadelphia stations. “Every donation empowers these individuals to heal and lead, ensuring that the legacies of the fallen continue to unite and strengthen our communities through service.”

The radiothon was broadcast live on March 12 and hosted by station personalities Rich Zeoli, Nick Kayal, Greg Stocker, Dom Giordano and Dawn Stensland. Special guests joined the station hosts to encourage donations, including Pennsylvania Treasurer and gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity, U.S. Navy Intelligence Veteran Jack Posobiec, New York Times bestselling author and U.S. Navy SEAL Jack Carr, and Ryan Manion, President of the Travis Manion Foundation.

Sponsors included Edelman’s Coins, Vanaria Dental, Marvin E Kanze Heating & Air Conditioning, Piazza Auto Group, Hoffman’s Exterminating and Bucks County Estate Traders.