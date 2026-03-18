Women to Watch: Roxy Romeo

Roxy Romeo is everywhere, and that’s exactly how she likes it.

“I’m all over your radio at all times,” she laughs.

A true multi-market powerhouse, she’s currently holding down middays on iHeartMedia’s heritage R&B WUSL-FM “Power 99” in Philadelphia while waking up listeners as the morning show host on an FM translator in Raleigh branded as “95.3 The Beat.” She also owns late-nights on KQBT-FM in Houston, known as “93.7 The Beat.”

On top of that, Roxy’s a syndicated talent across all three of iHeartMedia’s urban formats: Mainstream R&B, Adult R&B, and Classic Hip-Hop, reaching audiences in more than 60 markets nationwide.

Her authenticity is exactly what defines her brand. Roxy’s audience is as diverse as her reach, made up of loyal radio listeners she’s connected with across multiple cities, alongside a strong Caribbean community rooted in her Trinidadian heritage. “My community on social media is very mixed,” she explains. “It consists of radio listeners that I’ve connected with throughout my years in all the cities that I’ve been in.”

As a wife and mother of two, she brings a deeply personal layer to her platform. “My family is from Trinidad. I love my culture,” she says. “And I’m also a mom of two and a wife.” After experiencing a premature birth with her daughter, Roxy has become a passionate advocate in the maternal health space. “My daughter was born premature, so I’ve created a space for myself in the maternal health lane as well.”

Roxy’s radio show mirrors her real life. “I use my show on the radio to amplify the things that I stand for and what’s important to me that I display on social media,” she says. Whether she’s interviewing chart-topping artists or spotlighting community leaders, Roxy uses her platform with intention. “I bring a lot of guests on that are creating positive change in the community… and any chance I have to talk about Trinidad and the Caribbean, I do.”

Motherhood, she says, changed everything for Roxy, and it sparked one of her most important missions. “Being a mom changed my life, and it wasn’t an easy journey for me,” she shares. “I’ve become somewhat of a maternal health advocate, especially when it comes to Black and Brown women since we are disproportionately affected.”

That work has turned into real impact. “Helping in some way to bring about positive change has become a mission of mine,” she says. Roxy has worked closely with organizations like March of Dimes, even serving as an ambassador for their national Prematurity Month campaign. “My family was the ambassador family for their national campaign last year as well,” she adds. “I’m also regularly tapped to be a speaker and host for maternal health events.”

In today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, Roxy believes being “A-level” talent requires versatility and consistency. “It requires you to wear a lot of hats, and be really good at all those hats,” she says. “You need to create a compelling show every day you’re on the radio, and that has to go hand-in-hand with what you’re posting on social media.”

But it doesn’t stop there. “People want to know that you’re a real person,” she adds. “So, you also have to make time to go to events, be seen, talk to people.”

What truly sets Roxy apart is the balance she strikes across all her roles. “One thing is all the hats that I wear, mom, wife, radio host, maternal health advocate, Caribbean culture pusher, and supporter of people and initiatives that uplift the community,” she says. “It really doesn’t stop.” And she’s also breaking stereotypes along the way. “I think it’s me proving the diva stereotype wrong,” she says. “When people meet me, they’re surprised that I’m so down-to-earth.”

When it comes to engagement, Roxy keeps it simple and genuine. “Honestly, the thing that seems to get me the most traction is when I post about myself or my kids,” she shares. “It means that my social media community is actually connected to who I truly am as a person.”

Roxy is also thinking about the future of the industry. “This generation is growing up with screens in their faces most of the time, that’s now a big part of our jobs,” she says. “Radio and social platforms go hand-in-hand.”

For women looking to break into the business, her advice is real and unfiltered. “You have to live this,” she says. “A work-life balance is difficult, so you have to find ways to regularly incorporate the two.” She also emphasizes the importance of relationships. “Network your butt off. This is an industry where who you know can take you far, and then your talent and hard work will keep you there. And above all, be ready for change. Be open and ready to jump into all the changes—because they’re constant in this industry. Today’s radio is nothing like radio from 20 years ago.”

Looking ahead, Roxy is focused on growth, gratitude, and staying grounded. “I don’t have anything really big in the works,” she says humbly. But she will be honored by March of Dimes at their upcoming Salute to Women of Achievement Luncheon in May. “I’m extremely thankful,” she says.

As for what’s next? She’s leaving that open. “My arms are open to receive whatever God has in store for me,” she says. “In the meantime, I’ll continue to stay in my lane, work hard, cross off my goals, and drink water and mind my business!” she adds with a laugh.

Follow Roxy Romeo:

Instagram, Facebook, TikTok & X:

@roxyromeo

— Charese Frugé’s social media handle is @MCMediaonline. Be sure to connect with her!