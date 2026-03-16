5 Simple Ways To Boost Your Sales 10% By the End of the Month

Let’s say you are a radio seller who wants to add 10% more revenue before the end of the month. How can you do it? March is leaking away, right? The key is speed and leverage. There isn’t enough time to build brand-new long sales cycles, so the fastest path is to expand, accelerate, and reactivate business that already exists.

Here are the five fastest revenue levers radio sellers can pull in the final days of the month:

1. Go Back To Your Current Advertisers First

The fastest money in radio is always sitting in current accounts. Call every current advertiser and ask a simple question: “Do you have anything happening between now and the end of March that we should help you promote harder?” It’s a simple question that can help you open the 10% door.

Things to look for right now:

End-of-quarter promotions

Spring sales events

Inventory clearance

Hiring pushes

Tax refund promotions

Then propose short burst schedules:

10-day frequency campaigns

Added ROS spots

Weekend dominance

Drive-time upgrades

Even a $500–$1,000 add-on from several accounts can easily create a 10% lift.

2. Sell Urgency Packages (Not Schedules)

Traditional radio proposals are too slow. Instead, sell “March Momentum Packages.”

Example:

The Spring Sales Boost

60 ROS spots

10 prime spots

10 bonus spots

Live mention or endorsement

Position it like this: “This is designed to push business right now before the month closes.” When sellers package value, decisions happen faster.

3. Call Recent “Almost Buyers”

Look at the last 90 days of proposals and call everyone who said:

“Maybe later”

“Call me next month”

“We’ll think about it”

Use a simple closing message: “We had some inventory open up at the end of March. If I could start you for the last couple of weeks at a reduced entry level, would you want to test it?”

Many advertisers say yes when the barrier to entry drops.

4. Turn One Campaign Into Two

Many advertisers only run one station or one daypart.

A quick revenue boost comes from expanding coverage.

Ask:

Can we add afternoons or mornings?

Can we add our second station?

Can we add digital targeting or streaming?

Can we add sponsorship tags?

This doesn’t require a new decision — just a bigger version of the same one.

5. Use The “End of Month Opportunity” Script

Scarcity helps close deals quickly. Example approach:

“I’m trying to place the last remaining inventory for March. If I could get you on the air immediately and give you a little added value, would you want to jump in and test us?”

You’re not begging for business. You’re offering an opportunity.

The Math Is Easier Than Sellers Think

A seller billing $40,000 a month only needs $4,000 more to add 10%.

That could be:

Four $1,000 upgrades

Eight $500 add-ons

Two $2,000 quick-start campaigns

When sellers focus on small incremental wins, the number becomes very reachable.

The Real Secret: Activity

The biggest mistake sellers make late in the month is protecting their time. The winners do the opposite. They try to have 20–30 real conversations with advertisers in the final days. Because in radio sales, revenue momentum almost always follows conversation momentum.