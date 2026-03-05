Greg Beharrell Anchors YMG’s New 24/7 Adult Hits Format

YEA Media Group has introduced Greg FM, a 24/7 Adult Hits format built around syndicated personality Greg Beharrell with consultant Mike McVay. Beharrell, previously limited to specific dayparts via his specific show, will now center programming around the clock.

YMG describes Greg FM as the product of a multi-year development effort designed to shift the format away from music-flow programming and toward host-driven, entertainment-first radio. The offering emphasizes listener interaction and what the company calls unpredictable, humor-driven pacing.

YMG President Shawn Nunn said, “Greg Beharrell is the funniest person in radio, so we thought, why limit him to one daypart. Adult Hits and Adult Variety needed to evolve, and now it has with Greg FM. On Greg FM, the callers will be fresh and real, the music will be on target, and listeners will keep coming back because you truly never know what will happen next. There’s nothing else on the radio like Greg FM.”