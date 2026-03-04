Ella Langley and Jo Dee Messina To Converse In CRS Keynote

CRS’s standout artist-to-artist keynote series, The Conversation, is returning for its third year, offering attendees a candid, unscripted exchange between breakout Country star Ella Langley and format icon Jo Dee Messina on March 19 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

Langley’s rapid ascent in the format has been marked by critical and commercial recognition, including CMA and ACM awards and chart milestones that have positioned her among the most visible new artists in country music. Messina arrives with a decades-spanning catalog, including nine No. 1 singles, numerous Top 40 hits, and influence that extends across multiple generations of performers.

The session builds on past installments featuring Trisha Yearwood with Lainey Wilson and Eric Church with Jelly Roll.

Other confirmed artist sessions at CRS 2026 include three “Cycle of a Song” panels featuring Josh Ross, Chase Matthew, and Koe Wetzel, each breaking down their tracks “Single Again,” “Darlin,” and “High Road.” Keith Urban will lead a discussion on his long-standing philanthropy for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Rhett Akins, Jim Beavers, and The Warren Brothers will take part in Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley, joining Clint Black, Steve Wariner, and Paul Overstreet for an evening of songwriting conversations and in-the-round performances.