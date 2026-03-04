Sliwa and Mendte Team Up for NYC Morning Talk Show

Following a temporary holiday stint on the station in December, Curtis Sliwa is making his official, full-time return to New York City talk radio on iHeartMedia’s 710 WOR with the launch of Curtis Sliwa and Larry Mendte in the Morning starting Monday, March 9.

The new WOR morning program pairs the founder of the Guardian Angels with Mendte, a 97-time Emmy Award recipient who joined WOR in 2023. Gracie Award winner Natalie Vacca will serve as Executive Producer for the new program.

After a turbulent exit from WABC, Sliwa filled in for The Mark Simone Show in his first on-air role since the end of his 2025 mayoral campaign and his public split with Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis. Sliwa vowed at the time that he would “never” return to the WABC studios, alleging the station favored Andrew Cuomo during the mayoral race and betrayed his candidacy, while Catsimatidis disputed the characterization. Cuomo joined the WABC lineup in February.

Sliwa said, “It’s been four months since the end of the New York City Mayoral election, and most places I go, people have asked me to come back to talk radio, so that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to the best radio station in New York City, joining my friends of 30 years, Mark Simone and Sean Hannity. It’s a full circle moment for me as my first radio station appearance for me was in 1971 when WOR’s Arlene Francis interviewed me as a kid, and I’ve been talking on the radio since.”

Mendte mentioned, “I couldn’t be more excited. Curtis is not only a legendary talk radio host, but an iconic New Yorker. What an honor to get to team up with him to get New Yorkers started every weekday.”

WOR Program Director Tom Cuddy added, “Curtis is a true New York original. His passion and knowledge of the city, combined with Larry’s incredible journalistic background, make them the ideal team to wake up New York. We are thrilled to have this powerhouse duo leading the morning charge for WOR.”