Charapata Advances to EVP Position Across KSE Media Ventures

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment has promoted Kathleen Charapata to Executive Vice President, Distribution and Deputy General Counsel for KSE Media Ventures, including the Denver-based broadcaster’s radio, TV, and multimedia operations.

Charapata joined KSE in 2024 as Deputy General Counsel after serving as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel for Great American Media. Her earlier career includes legal and operational leadership roles in content acquisition and distribution at Crown Media Family Networks, Charter Communications, and DISH Network.

Charapata will now oversee content distribution strategy, lead the affiliate marketing team, and negotiate content agreements across all platforms for the division, which includes Altitude Sports and Entertainment, KSE Radio, SkyCam, Outdoor Sportsman Group, the Kroenke Network Operations Center, and KSE Broadcast Services Group.

KSE Media Ventures President Steve Smith stated, “Since joining KSE, Kathleen has been instrumental in shaping our content strategy and has played a crucial role as we navigate the changing media landscape. In addition to being an outstanding lawyer and leader on the media team, she brings a uniquely valuable background, having worked on both sides of major media distribution deals.”