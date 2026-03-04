Beasley, Big Machine, PRN, and Radio Ink Go Full Throttle for CRS

Beasley Media Group, Big Machine Records/Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, the Performance Racing Network, and Radio Ink will bring together Country music and motorsports at the Full Throttle Acoustic Social, set for the first day of CRS 2026.

The exclusive industry showcase is lined up for March 18, from 4-6p CT, at the Big Machine Distillery in Nashville.

Fueled by Back Then Again Country Countdown with Kyle Petty, the event will feature live acoustic performances from Big Machine Records artists The Band Perry, Cole Goodwin, and Greylan James. The evening will also include an appearance by NASCAR icon and show host Kyle Petty, alongside label founder Scott Borchetta, who leads Big Machine Records/Nashville Harbor and owns the Big Machine Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series team.

Hosting duties for Full Throttle: Acoustic Social will be handled by Charlie & Debbie, on-air talent from Beasley Media Group Charlotte’s Country 103.7 (WSOC), and Petty’s Back Then Again co-hosts.

Attendance is limited and requires an advance RSVP. Industry members seeking access can contact Andrew Kurland at [email protected] for details.