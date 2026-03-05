Key-United Builds Out Sales, Research Roles With Tipton & Eisen

Key Networks and United Stations Radio Networks’ joint venture, Key-United, has expanded its national sales organization with two new hires. Rosanne Tipton is now VP of Sales and Brand Partnerships, and Robbie Eisen joins as Director of Strategic Research and Planning.

Tipton joins from media ad sales provider Focus 360 in New York, where she most recently served as SVP/Director of Sales Strategy and Investment. Her background also includes operational and sales roles with Westwood One and Dial Global.

Eisen adds more than 15 years of network sales and planning experience, joining Key-United after serving as Vice President of Sales Planning for Focus 360. His earlier roles include senior traffic coordination for 21st Century Fox and traffic management for Westwood One.

Key-United President of Sales Ron Russo said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome both Rosanne and Robbie to the sales organization. Their energy, drive, and passion for building meaningful relationships perfectly align with our commitment to service and partnership. We’re confident they will make an immediate impact and accelerate the outstanding results our agency and client partners have come to expect from Key-United.”