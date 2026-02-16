David Fair, Michael Jewett to Leave Ypsilanti’s WEMU

Eastern Michigan University’s WEMU 89.1 will see two longtime voices sign off the Ypsilanti airwaves this summer, as News Director and Morning Edition Host David Fair and Operations Manager Michael Jewett prepare to retire at the end of June.

Fair has been with the station since 1994, while Jewett recently marked 42 years on the air at WEMU.

Fair joined WEMU as a part-time host of All Things Considered before moving into the full-time Morning Edition role and later adding news director duties in 2012. He developed weekly partnerships, including Washtenaw United, the award-winning Issues of the Environment, Cinema Chat, and First Friday Focus on the Environment.

Jewett began at WEMU, hosting Sunday Best, the station’s classic jazz program. He later moved into afternoon jazz and, following the retirement of former Music Director Linda Yohn, split his broadcast day between morning and afternoon shifts. His weekday Bluestime hour and New at Two segments have highlighted jazz and blues artists, with a focus on local musicians and new releases. Jewett has also previously co-hosted national broadcasts of the Detroit Jazz Festival.

The station plans to begin a hunt to fill both positions in the coming weeks.