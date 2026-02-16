Yavapai Broadcasting Honored for Arizona Blood Donation Support

In recognition of its support of blood donation efforts across Northern and Central Arizona, Yavapai Broadcasting has been named Media Company of the Year by Vitalant. The six-station group was selected from media organizations across the Grand Canyon State.

Vitalant, which is a non-profit that collects blood from volunteer donors, cited consistent on-air promotion and coordinated campaigns designed to mobilize local residents. Yavapai supported blood donation efforts through live remotes, interviews, public service announcements, and urgent call-to-action messaging during periods of need.

Yavapai Regional Director of Sales and Marketing Mike Jensen said, “We are incredibly honored. This recognition reflects the heart of our organization. We live here. We work here. And when there’s a need in our community, we respond. Vitalant brings the mission. We simply use the power of local radio to spread the word.”

He added, “This award belongs to our listeners. Northern and Central Arizona showed up. Every donor who gave blood made this possible.”