Zeno Media Hands Global Growth Strategy to Nikols Latuff

Zeno Media has promoted Nikols Latuff to Chief Growth Officer, elevating the former Vice President of Growth. Latuff has led partnership development and market expansion efforts, helping grow Zeno’s presence in more than 100 countries.

In her previous role, she focused on broadcaster growth, international distribution, and diaspora audience development, positioning Zeno as a distribution and monetization partner for independent audio companies worldwide.

As Chief Growth Officer, Latuff will oversee global audience scale, broadcaster acquisition, and market development across Zeno’s streaming and digital platforms as the company continues investments in streaming infrastructure and AI-driven tools such as podcast automation bots and in-car applications.

Zeno Media CEO Morris Berger said, “Nikols is not only a growth strategist; she is a leader helping define the future of global audio. She brings a rare combination of market intelligence, cultural fluency, and bold execution. She has built trusted relationships with our broadcaster and creator partners, championing their successes. Her vision has fueled our expansion, and as Chief Growth Officer, she will play a central role in our next phase of innovation and global scale.”

Latuff said, “Stepping into the Chief Growth Officer role at Zeno feels especially timely. My focus is bringing radio broadcasters and content creators from around the world to Zeno, and helping them scale their digital footprint with solutions that drive sustainable revenue, expand global distribution, and keep them ahead of the next chapter in the audio industry.”