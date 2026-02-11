Michael T. Sherry Launches Sales Consultancy for Local Radio

Former Forever Media Vice President of Sales Michael T. Sherry has launched MTS Media Consultant, a consultancy designed to support local and regional broadcasters navigating changes in advertiser expectations, sales workflows, and competition from digital media.

MTS Media Consultant offers services centered on sales execution and management, including sales team training, coaching for sales leaders, revenue optimization strategy, and customized workshops and webinars for individual stations, clusters, and broadcast associations. At Forever, Sherry oversaw revenue strategy and sales leadership for more than 60 stations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, and Maryland.

Sherry said, “Radio remains one of the most trusted and effective platforms for local businesses. But stations need modern sales systems, stronger leadership, and consistent training to compete. MTS Media Consultant exists to give broadcasters the tools, structure, and confidence to grow again.”