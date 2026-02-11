Norman Gilliland Prepares For Exit From Wisconsin Public Radio

Wisconsin Public Radio will mark the end of an era this summer when longtime classical host Norman Gilliland retires, concluding more than four decades on the network. His final broadcast of Midday Classics is scheduled for June 19 on the WPR Music service.

Gilliland joined Wisconsin Public Radio in 1984 and became a defining voice for its classical programming, anchoring midday listening for generations of audiences. His work extended beyond music, including co-hosting University of the Air, where he interviewed University of Wisconsin faculty and researchers on a wide range of subjects.

Ahead of his June 30 retirement, Wisconsin Public Radio will honor Gilliland with severalb events, including a public celebration planned for May 15 in Milwaukee, with additional details to be announced.

Gilliland shared, “I’ve had the honor of bringing great music and stimulating ideas to listeners throughout Wisconsin and beyond. During Midday Classics, I’ve shared conversations and performances with promising young musicians and world-renowned soloists…Thanks to the dedicated staff and supportive listeners of Wisconsin Public Radio.”

WPR Director Sarah Ashworth said, “As Norman retires, we celebrate and honor a great career in public radio. It has been a personal pleasure to get to work alongside Norman and learn so much about classical music, its performers, and its creators each day on his program. As WPR has expanded our classical music programming to serve the entire state, Norman’s engaging personality and relationships with Wisconsin classical musicians have been an important part of growing the audience for this service.”