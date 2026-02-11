Townsquare Media’s Jessica Reid Chosen as MIW Digital Mentee

Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio has named Townsquare Media Northwest Michigan Multi-Media Account Executive Jessica Reid as its 2026 MIW Digital Mentee, continuing the organization’s focus on developing emerging leaders in digital and audio sales.

Reid works across integrated audio and digital campaigns for local, regional, and national advertisers, with a focus on streaming, advanced audience targeting, brand-safe execution, and measurable performance. She joined Townsquare Media after working in pure-play digital to expand her expertise in audio-driven strategies.

MIW also announced StreamGuys VP of Digital Sales and Strategy and Radio Ink columnist Dara Kalvort as the 2026 Digital Lead Mentor. Kalvort brings experience in digital revenue strategy, streaming innovation, and scalable sales development and will work directly with Reid throughout the yearlong program.

Under the mentorship structure, Reid will participate in monthly strategic coaching sessions with Kalvort and other industry executives focused on integrated campaign execution, revenue innovation, leadership development, and long-term career growth.

Reid remarked, “I’m honored to be selected as an MIW Digital Mentee. This mentorship is an opportunity to strengthen my leadership skills, learn from industry leaders shaping the future of digital and audio, and continue delivering smarter, more effective advertising solutions in a rapidly evolving media landscape.”

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “Dara’s leadership and expertise in digital strategy make her an extraordinary mentor for this program. As our industry continues to evolve, the integration of audio and digital is reshaping how we serve clients and grow revenue. Jessica represents the next generation of forward-thinking sales leaders, and with Dara’s guidance, we are confident this mentorship will have a lasting impact, not only on her career, but on the broader industry.”

Kalvort added, “I’m honored to serve as MIW’s Digital Lead Mentor. Jessica’s intentional move into audio demonstrates both strategic vision and a commitment to innovation. The future of revenue growth lies in the thoughtful integration of digital and audio, and I’m excited to support her as she continues building that expertise.”