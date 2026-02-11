DAX US, Learfield Partner on Live College Sports Audio

Global’s DAX US has reached an agreement with Learfield to support live college sports digital audio streams, expanding advertiser access to real-time play-by-play inventory across collegiate athletics, beginning with college basketball postseason coverage.

Under the deal, DAX US will serve as a sales partner for Learfield’s live sports audio inventory, giving brands the ability to place audio advertising within live college sporting events. The partnership will extend into the upcoming college football season. Learfield represents more than 200 collegiate broadcast partners nationwide.

President of DAX US Brian Conlan said, “Becoming Learfield’s key sales partner and securing access to their thrilling, high energy digital audio is so exciting. We’re giving advertisers a brand-new opportunity to get involved with the anticipation and emotion of live college sports during huge moments that matter to students and sports fans alike.”

Learfield VP-Broadcast Tom Boman said, “Learfield is excited to work with DAX US to expand the reach and monetization of our digital audio streams. DAX’s expertise in audio advertising and digital distribution makes them an ideal partner as we continue to innovate and grow our live sports offerings”.