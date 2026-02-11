Central Florida Public Media Adds More Mort With ‘Reportable’

Central Florida Public Media is growing its evening programming with the addition of Reportable, featuring Orlando journalist Steve Mort. The local news program will air on Wednesday evenings on 90.7 (WMFE) and 89.5 (WMFV) starting on February 18.

Mort previously hosted and executive-produced NewsNight on WUCF, which also aired on Central Florida Public Media before ending in 2025. The News Collaborative of Central Florida produces Reportable, which will examine regional issues through conversations with local reporters.

Mort said, “Local journalists across Central Florida are doing important work, and this show creates the time and space to focus on that reporting. Plus, it gives people a better understanding of the critical issues shaping their communities and lets them get to know the journalists covering them.”

Central Florida Public Media President and General Manager Judith Smelser added, “The addition of these two shows reflects our commitment to serving Central Floridians with trusted local journalism. By creating a consistent space for Florida-focused programming each weeknight, we’re making it easier for audiences to engage with the local issues, history, and conversations that shape our region.”