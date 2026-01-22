Skyview Networks Expands FanServ Sports Audio Partnership

Skyview Networks has expanded its partnership with sports media ad-tech provider FanServ to support more streamlined digital audio advertising, aligning the two companies on sales spanning streaming and programmatic audio across Skyview’s network portfolio.

As part of the initiative, FanServ has brought on Paul Lajoie to develop digital audio extensions for Skyview’s network audio offerings, drawing on his background in digital media sales and programmatic advertising. The move comes as Skyview appears to be increasingly leaning into sports content with the recent hire of national sports media sales vet Brian Doughty.

FanServ CEO Brad Friedman said, “We’re thrilled to expand our sports-focused approach to all audio segments through this alliance with Skyview Networks. FanServ was built to unite publishers, advertisers, and rights holders in discovering the true value of the fan. Extending programmatic solutions beyond sports to radio will create richer, more accountable ad experiences that drive results for everyone in the ecosystem.”

Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones said, “Skyview’s top objective is serving our clients with superior outcomes. By partnering with FanServ, our publishers can capitalize on the explosive growth of audio ad spend while agencies can more efficiently leverage network radio’s broad reach with FanServ’s digital targeting tools.”

Lajoie added, “I’m thrilled to lead this charge at the intersection of broadcast radio and digital audio innovation. With FanServ’s digital targeting precision and Skyview’s proven sales and technology competencies, we’re creating a new standard for how broadcasters monetize digital impressions with data-driven efficiency and real-time impact.”