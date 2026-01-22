‘2 Guys Named Chris’ Losing One, As Chris Demm Sets Departure

After two decades of mornings in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad, Chris Demm will retire from Dick Broadcasting’s Rock 92 (WKRR), where he has hosted 2 Guys Named Chris with Chris Kelly since 1999. Demm’s final broadcast is scheduled for the end of March.

In his on-air announcement, Demm framed the decision as both fortunate and bittersweet, saying the timing was deliberate, even if the decision was difficult. The program, which is syndicated in South Carolina and Georgia, will continue in some form with Kelly and producer Josh “Biggie” Ellinger.

Demm said, “I know the exact date [of my exit from 2 Guys Named Chris], which makes me lucky, but I also feel extremely unlucky because I’m walking away from the best job I could have ever imagined. I’m leaving behind a partner who’s been beside me for 27 years. That’s a lifetime.”

Kelly praised both Demm’s professionalism and his impact on the show’s success, adding, “You just never like everybody like you. You have an incredible sense of humor and dedication to this job and work ethic. It’s an honor to see what you’ve done in front of me for all these years.”