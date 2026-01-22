Rocky Mountain Public Media Appoints Nathan Byford to SVP

Rocky Mountain Public Media has appointed Nathan Byford as Senior Vice President of People and Change Management. Byford will oversee people strategy, talent development, and organizational effectiveness, includes responsibility for internal culture initiatives.

He joins RMPM from Zuri Group, where he served as Vice President of People Operations. His work included human resources, legal, compliance, and organizational development oversight. Rocky Mountain Public Media operates Denver’s KUVO Jazz and 104.7 The Drop (KUVO-HD2), alongside Colorado’s PBS network.

Rocky Mountain Public Media President and CEO Amanda Mountain said, “RMPM is a national leader in public media transformation because we have an extraordinary, talented team of staff and volunteers. Nathan’s leadership in caring for our team’s wellbeing and nurturing our special organizational culture will catalyze sustainable innovation at RMPM during a pivotal time in our history.” Byford stated, “I’m energized by RMPM’s commitment to public service and the chance to steward a people strategy that strengthens culture, supports thoughtful change, and allows talented teams to do their best work in service of the public.”