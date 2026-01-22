iHeart, Audacy, Audioboom Lead Triton December Podcast Ranker

Triton Digital’s December 2025 US Podcast Ranker shows little movement at the top of the podcast marketplace, with listening once again concentrated among a small group of dominant sales networks and led by long-established shows.

For the reporting period, Triton again ranked the iHeart Audience Network No. 1 on its Top Sales Network Report with 62.6 million Average Weekly Downloads. The Audacy Podcast Network followed at No. 2 with 12.8 million, while Audioboom placed third with 11.3 million Average Weekly Downloads.

At the show level, Stuff You Should Know held onto the top overall position. 48 Hours climbed to No. 2, while The Charlie Kirk Show ranked third, reflecting continued audience demand for legacy news brands and politically focused commentary.

The December ranker also included several new entrants, including You’re Dead to Me and Bloomberg Businessweek, pointing to continued podcast investment by major media organizations.

Triton’s Top Sales Network Report is ranked by Average Weekly Downloads in accordance with version 2.2 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. The rankings include both content owners and sales representation organizations and are certified by the IAB Tech Lab.