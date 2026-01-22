Big Tech Is Existential Threat to Localism, Broadcasters Tell FCC

More radio broadcast groups of all sizes are pressing the FCC to dismantle local ownership caps, arguing that rules built for a pre-digital era now leave broadcast radio structurally disadvantaged against tech platforms that face no limits on scale or market concentration.

Multiple station groups, including Cromwell Media, L.M. Communications, and Galaxy Media Partners, filed separate but thematically aligned arguments addressing the Commision’s ongoing 2022 Quadrennial Review, each emphasizing the same fundamental mismatch: radio faces strict ownership limits while competing against tech giants that operate without geographic or numerical restrictions.

“The Local Radio Ownership Rule is an archaic and obsolete regulation created for a world that no longer exists,” Cromwell wrote, echoing language and arguments previously submitted by Connoisseur Media, Beasley Media Group, JVC Media, and the NAB. The filings point to streaming services, podcasts, and social media as direct substitutes for broadcast radio, with competition extending beyond the airwaves to the very interfaces listeners use, describing how systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have shifted control of the dashboard to technology companies.

The revenue picture these broadcasters paint is stark. L.M. Communications, which operates 12 stations across Kentucky, West Virginia, and South Carolina, reported that “more than 50% of L.M. Communications’ advertising buys from the auto, beer, and soft drink industries have migrated to digital competitors.” Galaxy Media Partners offered a specific example: a major cell phone provider that previously spent $100,000 annually on Galaxy’s Syracuse and Utica-Rome stations “has now shifted this entire budget to Galaxy’s digital competitors.”

The filings reject any notion that radio operates in a protected marketplace. Cromwell called that view a “regulatory fiction” and cited warnings from other broadcasters that treating over-the-air radio as unique and insulated “will only ensure the end of local broadcast radio as we know it.”

Rather than portraying deregulation as abandoning public interest obligations, the broadcasters argue it’s essential to preserving them. “Localism cannot survive on regulatory aspiration alone. It requires economic viability,” Cromwell wrote, contrasting radio’s community commitments with digital platforms’ absence of such duties: “Spotify doesn’t run food drives. Streaming services don’t collect toys for kids who need a little extra holiday magic.”

As all three bluntly state: “The greatest threat to localism is not consolidation of stations in a market. It is the collapse of local radio itself.”

Cox Media Group, which operates on a national level, reinforced this positioning, dismissing deregulation opponents as either nostalgic for a bygone era or acting out of competitive self-interest. “Parties who oppose media ownership reform, in contrast, do so either from a perspective that clings to the long-gone media ecosystem of the past or from a self-dealing, anticompetitive position,” CMG wrote.

CMG backed specific reforms proposed by the NAB: eliminating all restrictions on AM ownership, allowing up to eight commercial FM stations in Nielsen markets 1–75, and removing all FM ownership limits in markets 76 and below. The company argued that opponents “frequently recycle the same arguments made for decades,” linking consolidation to reduced local news without accounting for competitive pressures that have reshaped both audience behavior and advertising markets.

As evidence of what happens when scale is constrained, CMG pointed to its closure of a Washington, DC news bureau at the beginning of 2025, a team that had connected local communities to federal issues and leaders.

The MusicFIRST Coalition and Future of Music Coalition, predictably, have staked out opposing ground. In reply comments, the groups urged the FCC to maintain existing FM ownership caps, asserting that “the public interest in viewpoint diversity, competition and localism requires that the Commission retain current enumerated limits.”

They called the NAB’s deregulation push “false” and warned of “unintended consequences” in smaller and rural markets, arguing that loosening caps would entrench dominant operators and squeeze out independent voices, despite support for cap cuts from independent radio groups.