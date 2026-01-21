Dara Kalvort Takes VP of Digital Sales Role at StreamGuys

StreamGuys has named Dara Kalvort Vice President of Digital Sales & Strategy and promoted Eduardo Martinez to Executive Vice President of Technology as the company moves to expand its digital audio advertising and technology operations.

Kalvort joins StreamGuys from Spanish Broadcasting System, where she served as Corporate Vice President of Digital Sales & Strategy. During her tenure, she built SBS’s third-party digital division, Digidea.

In her new role, the Radio Ink Magazine columnist will lead sales for the StreamGuys Ad Network, focusing on digital audio revenue growth through agency and brand relationships. Her responsibilities include working with publishers on audio and podcast strategies, including programmatic advertising, while supporting monetization across premium digital audio inventory.

Alongside the sales leadership move, StreamGuys elevated Martinez to its executive team. Martinez previously served as Vice President of Technology, where he led research and development and played a role in launching multiple core StreamGuys products. As EVP of Technology, he will oversee technical operations across the company while guiding innovation in streaming and media services through partnerships and strategic initiatives.

StreamGuys EVP of Global Sales Tim Labelle said, “I’m impressed with Dara’s forward-looking approach to measurement, targeting, and attribution. Paired with her background in the broadcast industry, she’s an asset for marketers and our network of publishers.”

Kalvort commented, “StreamGuys sits at an exciting intersection of premium audio, technology, and data. I build strong, consultative relationships with agencies and brands, give them relevant targeting and clearer measurement, and at the same time make sure publishers are getting more value for their inventory. There’s a huge opportunity here, and I’m excited to lead it.”