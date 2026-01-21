AM Radio Lobbying Remained Lively In Q4 Despite DC Shutdown

A federal government shutdown that stretched from October into November reshaped fourth-quarter lobbying around broadcasting; flattening, but not stopping, the battle between automakers and broadcasters over the future of radio in vehicle dashboards.

Filings show auto manufacturers collectively reported $6.08 million in Q4 lobbying activity that included ties to AM radio. General Motors led all carmakers with $3.25 million across three filings tied to automotive, trade, energy, and communications issues. Toyota Motor North America reported a combined $1.64 million across two filings, while Tesla disclosed $670,000 and American Honda Motor Company posted $526,073.

While those totals represent a pullback from the third quarter when automakers mounted a more aggressive push as the AM Act advanced through the House Energy and Commerce Committee, manufacturers maintained a strong Washington presence despite the shutdown.

On the broadcast side, advocacy remained concentrated on M Street. The National Association of Broadcasters reported $2.98 million in in-house lobbying expenses during Q4, reflecting continued focus on the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, emergency communications, FCC oversight, broadcast ownership rules, and spectrum policy. That activity unfolded largely in a shortened post-shutdown window, as lawmakers resumed work late in the quarter.

In addition, NAB retained several outside firms for targeted advocacy, with individual engagements ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. Combined, the outside contracts totaled around $230,000, bringing NAB’s overall Q4 lobbying footprint to approximately $3.21 million.

Individual broadcast companies reported comparatively modest lobbying of their own. iHeartMedia disclosed $1,252,500 across eight filings tied to communications, copyright, transportation, and civil liberties issues. Salem Media Group reported $70,000 across two filings focused on communications and intellectual property. Together, those broadcasters reported $292,500 in fourth-quarter lobbying activity.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act remains broadly supported on Capitol Hill. The bill cleared the Senate Commerce Committee in July 2025 and has amassed supermajority support, with 316 House members and 61 senators signed on. It would require automakers to preserve free AM radio access in new vehicles, including electric models that have increasingly removed the feature.

President Donald Trump reiterated his support for the legislation in an interview earlier this month, saying he favors requiring AM radio access in all new vehicles and indicating his administration plans to act on the issue. House leadership is expected to schedule a floor vote, while Senate backers are considering whether to bring the bill forward independently or attach it to a broader legislative package.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.