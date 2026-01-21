LABF Returns as Sponsor of BEA Career Fair at NAB Show 2026

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation will again serve as presenting sponsor of the 2026 Broadcast Education Association Career Fair and Graduate Student Showcase, marking its second consecutive year in the role at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The LABF Career Fair and Graduate Student Showcase the Career Fair will again highlight emerging talent while offering access to opportunities across broadcast, audio, and related media fields. Participants are expected to include award recipients from BEA’s Festival of Media Arts, scholarship winners, RAB Student Scholars, members of BEA Collegiate Media Chapters, and honorees of the Alpha Epsilon Rho honors society.

The event, scheduled for Monday, April 21, from 11a to 3p at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is designed to connect students, graduate candidates, industry professionals, and recruiters, with a focus on career development, mentorship, and recruitment within broadcasting and media.

LABF Executive Director Mary Collins said, “The LABF is absolutely thrilled to partner with the Broadcast Education Association for the second consecutive year on the Career Fair in Las Vegas. This continued collaboration reflects our shared commitment to fostering the next generation of broadcasting and media professionals while preserving and celebrating the rich history of our industry to inspire future leaders.”

BEA Executive Director Heather Birks said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation for the 2026 LABF Career Fair and Graduate Student Showcase. LABF’s continued dedication to preserving broadcasting’s legacy while championing its future aligns perfectly with BEA’s mission to support the academic and professional development of students entering the broadcast and media industries.”