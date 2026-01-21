Cumulus Media Partners With Eon Media on AI Audio Technology

Cumulus Media has entered a partnership with Eon Media aimed at building and monetizing AI-enabled audio tools that expand how listeners find, engage with, and access content across Cumulus’s broadcast stations and digital properties nationwide.

The collaboration centers on developing platforms that strengthen content discovery, audience engagement, and digital access, while giving Cumulus deeper visibility into how audiences interact with spoken-word and audio programming. The companies said the work will support optimization across Cumulus’s radio stations and related digital assets by measuring and analyzing consumer engagement at scale.

Cumulus Media President and CEO Mary Berner said, “We are excited to join forces with Eon Media to create innovative solutions that will provide Cumulus Media with access to new market opportunities and untapped monetization paths. Importantly, this partnership will significantly enhance our ability to drive greater discoverability. By expanding touchpoints and engagement opportunities, we ensure our listeners and audiences can connect with our content more easily and more often than ever.”

Eon Media Founder and CEO Ashish Agrawal said, “We are extremely thrilled and honored to partner with Cumulus Media to deliver truly unique ways to engage listeners, audiences and importantly unlock new deep insights, and monetization opportunities for all the internal stakeholders and stations—always ensuring transparency, content and data security using our fully in-house AI technologies in a responsible manner. This partnership has already been a very positive, refreshing and truly collaborative journey with Cumulus Media who is at the forefront of changing the status-quo. We look forward to what is coming next.”