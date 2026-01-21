St. Louis’s 88.1 FM Relaunches as WorshipOne After KDHX Sale

After the frequency’s auction and sale became one of the most closely followed radio transactions of 2025, St. Louis’s 88.1 FM is now WorshipOne as Gateway Creative Broadcasting activates the signal formerly known as KDHX under new call letters KLJT.

WorshipOne carries a 24/7 worship music format, expanding the locally-based Christian broadcaster’s portfolio alongside 99.1 Joy FM and Boost Radio. The launch follows Gateway Creative Broadcasting’s $8.75 million winning bid at a May 2025 court-supervised auction for the 88.1 FM signal, formerly home to community station KDHX.

The auction resulted from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of KDHX licensee Double Helix Corporation, which had initially approved a private sale of the station’s FCC license and tower to Educational Media Foundation for approximately $4.35 million before Gateway entered the process and requested an auction.

The changeover from KDHX has continued to spur parallel efforts within St. Louis’s community radio scene. Beginning February 1, a new all-volunteer internet station, Community Radio St. Louis, will begin streaming at CRSTL.FM. The project is led and programmed entirely by volunteers, many of whom were longtime KDHX contributors.

Community Radio St. Louis organizers have framed the online station as a way to reestablish a grassroots cultural outlet following the loss of the KDHX FM signal.