AdLarge Names First CTO After Inlet Media Acquisition

AdLarge has elevated two technology leaders into expanded roles following its acquisition of the assets of Inlet Media, Inc. As part of the transaction, Inlet Media co-founder Patrick Cedrowski has been named Chief Technology Officer of AdLarge and the fwd. network.

Marking the first time AdLarge has created a CTO position, Cedrowski has worked closely with the company for nearly two years as Inlet’s platform became embedded across the company’s podcast onboarding, distribution, and monetization workflows.

In addition, Inlet Media co-founder Brian Egan has been promoted to Vice President and Head of Product, where he will oversee product strategy and execution across AdLarge and the fwd. network’s creator, video, and advertiser technology stack. Egan will now lead the alignment of engineering, product development, and business needs.

Cedrowski stated, “AdLarge and the fwd. network have an incredible foundation, and I’m excited to lead the technology vision that will take this entire platform to the next level.”

Egan stated, “Inlet was built to solve real-world problems in content onboarding, monetization, and workflow efficiency, and seeing that technology become a core pillar of AdLarge and the fwd. network is incredibly rewarding. This role allows me to bring together product, engineering, and business strategy so we can continue to deliver tools that help creators grow and brands activate more effectively across audio, video, and emerging formats.”

AdLarge and the fwd. network CEO Cathy Csukas said, “This acquisition represents a major milestone for both AdLarge and the fwd. network. Patrick and Brian bring world-class technical and product leadership at a time when creators and advertisers demand more integrated, data-driven, and performance-focused solutions. By owning and evolving this technology together, we are building a stronger, more scalable future for our creators, our brand partners, and our entire ecosystem.”