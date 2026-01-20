MIW Names Four to 2026 Erica Farber Mentorship Program

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has unveiled the participants in the MIW Erica Farber Mentorship in Management Class of 2026, honoring the legacy of former RAB President Erica Farber and her long-standing advocacy for female broadcast leadership.

Sponsored by WideOrbit, the yearlong program selects four women from sales, marketing, programming, and digital roles for structured mentorship focused on management and executive advancement.

The Class of 2026 includes Crawford Media Group Chicago Manager of Business Operations Angela Williams; Cumulus Media Cincinnati Program Director and Morning Show Host Bridget England; Salem Media Regional Digital Sales Manager Cassie Reimold, and Cumulus Indianapolis General Sales Manager Kelly Harlow Pruitt.

2026 MIW Mentoring Committee Chair Jenna Miller said, “This year’s class reflects the incredible talent and momentum we continue to see from women across the audio industry. Each of these women has demonstrated extraordinary potential and dedication to their craft. I’m excited to watch their growth as they gain new tools, confidence, and connections through this program.”

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby added, “We are deeply grateful to WideOrbit for their unwavering partnership and belief in this mission. The Class of 2026 represents the leaders who will shape the future of our industry. Supporting their journey not only honors Erica’s legacy, it strengthens the entire audio ecosystem. We’re proud to walk alongside them as they take the next step in their leadership careers.”