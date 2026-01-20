Looking For A Mentor?

Mentors have always had a big influence in my broadcast career. I really believe I would have never reached the goals I had set without the guidance of these individuals through the years. I can tell you that finding the right mentors is a process, not a lucky accident.

From my experience, here’s a practical, no-nonsense roadmap you can follow to get it right:

1. Get brutally clear on what you actually need

You’re not looking for a friend, a hero, or a guru. You’re hunting for guidance in a specific lane: career path, leadership, creativity, personal growth, business expansion, whatever it may be.

If you don’t know the lane, you’ll fall for the “shiny” mentor instead of the right one.

2. Make a list of people who are where you want to be

They’ve achieved what you admire

They lead the way you respect

They’ve influenced people you trust

They’ve survived the stuff you’re trying to avoid

They operate with integrity

In our industry, it’s who has a history of developing talent, shaping stations and their cultures, and has stayed relevant across decades. Remember that great mentors aren’t always current. Many exist behind you, if you will, not just in your “now” world.

3. Do your homework before you ever make the ask

Study as much as you can about them:

What do they actually talk about?

What values do they stand on?

What problems do they solve?

Who do they lift up?

Where do they show up (conferences, columns, podcasts, boards, industry orgs, etc.)?

A mentor worth having leaves a trail.

4. Prioritize accessibility over celebrity

The biggest names aren’t always the best mentors for you.

The best mentor is someone who:

Has time to give

Will shoot straight with you

Doesn’t need anything from you

Is willing to invest in individuals, not just companies

Sometimes the right mentor isn’t the panel headliner at an industry conference… it’s the person grabbing coffee in the lobby who actually changes lives.

5. Reach out with intention and respect

Don’t ask, “Will you be my mentor?” – that’s too general and puts pressure on them to define the relationship.

Say instead; “I admire how you built X. I’m working to grow in that same direction. I’d value your perspective and guidance.”

You’re opening the door for them to step through, not demanding they build the house.

6. Bring value, even if you’re the one asking for it

Not transactional value – relational value:

Show them gratitude publicly

Apply what they teach

Report progress back to them

Honor their time

A mentor wants to see ROI on their emotional investment, not your resume.

7. Test the fit with small interactions

Before you let someone shape you, see if they’re actually paying attention:

Do they ask thoughtful questions?

Do they listen more than they speak?

Do they give honest feedback or generic cheerleading?

Do they challenge you without crushing you?

Do they follow through when they say they will?

8. Stack mentors like a great air staff

You, most likely, won’t need one mentor for everything. You will need the right mentor for each thing.

Most successful people have:

1 mentor for vision

1 mentor for career navigation

1 mentor for leadership

1 mentor for blind spots

1 mentor who can tell them when they’re full of it.

9. Make the relationship about growth, not validation

If you’re just looking for someone to tell you you’re right, you don’t want a mentor – you want a mirror.

The right mentor helps you see farther, think sharper, and avoid those unnecessary train wrecks.

10. Stay in long enough for the mentoring to matter

This isn’t a one-conversation deal. It’s consistency. Study. Show up. Execute. Evolve.

A mentor can’t help someone who won’t stick around for the long game.

Choose mentors whose lives prove the lessons you want to learn – then respect them enough to actually apply what they teach.