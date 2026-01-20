Looking For A Mentor?

Mentors have always had a big influence in my broadcast career. I really believe I would have never reached the goals I had set without the guidance of these individuals through the years. I can tell you that finding the right mentors is a process, not a lucky accident.
From my experience, here’s a practical, no-nonsense roadmap you can follow to get it right:
1. Get brutally clear on what you actually need
You’re not looking for a friend, a hero, or a guru. You’re hunting for guidance in a specific lane: career path, leadership, creativity, personal growth, business expansion, whatever it may be.
If you don’t know the lane, you’ll fall for the “shiny” mentor instead of the right one.
2. Make a list of people who are where you want to be
- They’ve achieved what you admire
- They lead the way you respect
- They’ve influenced people you trust
- They’ve survived the stuff you’re trying to avoid
- They operate with integrity
In our industry, it’s who has a history of developing talent, shaping stations and their cultures, and has stayed relevant across decades. Remember that great mentors aren’t always current. Many exist behind you, if you will, not just in your “now” world.
3. Do your homework before you ever make the ask
Study as much as you can about them:
- What do they actually talk about?
- What values do they stand on?
- What problems do they solve?
- Who do they lift up?
- Where do they show up (conferences, columns, podcasts, boards, industry orgs, etc.)?
A mentor worth having leaves a trail.
4. Prioritize accessibility over celebrity
The biggest names aren’t always the best mentors for you.
The best mentor is someone who:
- Has time to give
- Will shoot straight with you
- Doesn’t need anything from you
- Is willing to invest in individuals, not just companies
Sometimes the right mentor isn’t the panel headliner at an industry conference… it’s the person grabbing coffee in the lobby who actually changes lives.
5. Reach out with intention and respect
Don’t ask, “Will you be my mentor?” – that’s too general and puts pressure on them to define the relationship.
Say instead; “I admire how you built X. I’m working to grow in that same direction. I’d value your perspective and guidance.”
You’re opening the door for them to step through, not demanding they build the house.
6. Bring value, even if you’re the one asking for it
Not transactional value – relational value:
- Show them gratitude publicly
- Apply what they teach
- Report progress back to them
- Honor their time
A mentor wants to see ROI on their emotional investment, not your resume.
7. Test the fit with small interactions
Before you let someone shape you, see if they’re actually paying attention:
- Do they ask thoughtful questions?
- Do they listen more than they speak?
- Do they give honest feedback or generic cheerleading?
- Do they challenge you without crushing you?
- Do they follow through when they say they will?
8. Stack mentors like a great air staff
You, most likely, won’t need one mentor for everything. You will need the right mentor for each thing.
Most successful people have:
- 1 mentor for vision
- 1 mentor for career navigation
- 1 mentor for leadership
- 1 mentor for blind spots
- 1 mentor who can tell them when they’re full of it.
9. Make the relationship about growth, not validation
If you’re just looking for someone to tell you you’re right, you don’t want a mentor – you want a mirror.
The right mentor helps you see farther, think sharper, and avoid those unnecessary train wrecks.
10. Stay in long enough for the mentoring to matter
This isn’t a one-conversation deal. It’s consistency. Study. Show up. Execute. Evolve.
A mentor can’t help someone who won’t stick around for the long game.
Choose mentors whose lives prove the lessons you want to learn – then respect them enough to actually apply what they teach.