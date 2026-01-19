National Black Radio Hall of Fame Opens 2026 Nominations

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame has opened nominations for its Class of 2026, continuing its mission to recognize Black radio professionals whose work has shaped the medium’s cultural, creative, and business foundations.

The Class of 2026 induction ceremony is scheduled for September 19, in Charlotte, NC.

Nominations are open to the public and can be submitted through the organization’s website. The Hall of Fame encourages entries that reflect the breadth of roles and experiences within Black radio, including on-air talent, management, programming, and industry leadership.

Last year’s induction class included Ed Lover, Elroy Smith, and Barry Mayo, among many others.

Based at Harris-Stowe State University’s Vashon Center in St. Louis, the National Black Radio Hall of Fame honors the legacy and ongoing impact of Black voices across radio broadcasting. The organization was founded by Bernie Hayes, who began his radio career in 1950 and later established the Hall to preserve and elevate Black radio history.