BSI Introduces Stratus Music Scheduling Platform

Broadcast Software International has announced the launch of BSI Stratus Music Scheduling, a cloud-based music scheduling product designed to integrate with both BSI automation systems and most third-party automation platforms.

The software is positioned as a workflow-focused tool intended to support programmers managing single stations as well as multi-format station groups.

BSI says Stratus Music Scheduling is built around rule-based scheduling designed to place songs at specific times and frequencies based on programmer-defined criteria. The system allows users to preview schedules in real time and resolve conflicts before logs are finalized, with cloud-enabled access allowing collaboration across teams and locations.

Stratus Music Scheduling is intended to function alongside BSI’s existing automation offerings.

Marie Summers, Broadcast Software International Sales Manager, said, “Radio programmers have been asking for a smarter, more adaptable solution—and we listened. Stratus is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s broadcasters, combining robust features with a user-friendly interface.”